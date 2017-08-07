5 Chic Finds at LOFT's Summer Sale

Everything on sale at the LOFT is an extra 50 percent off in honor of the brand’s summer sale event. With so many items to choose from, selecting your favorites may seem a bit overwhelming. That’s why we’ve picked out five of the chicest styles to add to your cart – including a lace up denim mini skirt and block heel mules that will make the rest of your summer adventures instantly mores stylish. The discount is already applied when you fill up your cart, so there’s no code necessary in order to score the amazingly awesome 50 percent off deal.

Scroll down to shop our five favorite styles and more before the offer ends.

Denim Mini Skirt

This lace up style denim mini is a fresh take on a classic staple.

Buy It! Lace Up Denim Skirt, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); loft.com

Embroidered Top

This embroidered top is even more fun with its tassel details.

Buy It! Rosa Blouse, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); loft.com

Block Heel Mules

Block heel mules are cute and comfortable. We especially love them in this bold orange hue.

Buy It! Cross Cross Block Heels, $19.94 (orig. $39.98); loft.com

Striped Sweater

Stripes are one of the biggest trends this season and they aren’t going anywhere come fall, making this sweater a must-have.

Buy It! Striped Flutter Sweater, $14.99 (orig. $29.99); loft.com

Off-the-Shoulder Shift Dress

This off-the-shoulder dress is easy, breezy and perfect to throw on as a cover up at the beach or with heels for a casual night out.

Buy It! Striped Off The Shoulder Tassel Dress, $19.94 (orig. $39.98); loft.com

What are the chicest styles that you’re scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!