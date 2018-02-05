Loft's First-Ever Plus Size Collection Is Here! What to Buy Right Now

Known for their feminine prints, classic silhouettes and versatile styles, Loft is a brand that many women love to shop at for everything from work wear to basic wardrobe staples. Now, they’re giving even more women a reason to love shopping their brand thanks to the highly anticipated launch of Loft Plus, their first ever curvy collection of clothing ranging in sizes 16 to 26. The plus-size collection is the newest category to be added to Loft’s already extensive size offerings which include Tall, Petite and Maternity lines. Not only is the 75-piece collection full of the fun prints, colors and silhouettes that consumers love from LOFT, but it ranges from $20 to $110, making it incredibly budget friendly.

Some of our favorite items include the polka dot wrap midi dress that’s perfect for dressing up or down, the floral kimono jacket that’s guaranteed to be your new go-to and the slim cuffed pants in a pretty millennial pink that will take you from now through spring and beyond.

Scroll down to shop 5 of our top picks and more from the new Loft Plus collection!

Floral Kimono Jacket

Buy It! Plus Wildflower Kimono Jacket, $98; loft.com

Polka Dot Midi Dress

Buy It! Plus Polka Dot Wrap Midi Dress, $89.50; loft.com

Cold Shoulder Sweater

Buy It! Plus Cutout Twist Sweater, $59.50; loft.com

Cuffed Trousers

Buy It! Plus Slim Cuffed Pants, $79.50; loft.com

Pink Utility Jacket

Buy It! Plus Hooded Utility Jacket, $108; loft.com

Which new plus size styles are you loving from LOFT? Comment below and let us know!