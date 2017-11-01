Liv Tyler Shows Off Post-Baby Bod in Sexy Lingerie Campaign

Liv Tyler may have given birth to her third child, a girl named Lula Rose, just over a year ago, but the 40-year-old actress seems to be more confident with her body than ever, as she poses in a brand new lingerie campaign wearing just, well, lingerie.

Tyler is showing off her post-baby figure to the world in Triumph of Europe‘s Essence collection, in which she’s clad in a series of bodysuits, bras, robes and stockings.

“I am so honored to be working with Triumph, a brand I have known and admired for so many years,” Tyler says of her new partnership with the brand. “It has such history! The Triumph Essence collection is really special and has both a playful, feminine and chic style, which I love.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Last Night’s Look: Love It or Leave It?

In the campaign, the mother of three wears a black lace bra, a red bra with a black blazer, a black lace leotard and thigh-high stockings, and a red satin top. As for her hair and makeup, Tyler wears her dark hair in smooth waves, which she pairs with a bold red lip in every photo. And when teamed with the lingerie, she gives off a classic vibe that nods to her everyday sense of style.

“I tend not to follow trends but really love classic fashion in beautiful fabrics,” she says of her sartorial choices.

What do you think of her latest campaign? Sound off in the comments below.