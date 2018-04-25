Lisa Rinna Recreates Her Playboy Hair from Almost a Decade Ago for RHOBH Reunion

Reunions are the time for Housewives to bring their glam A-game — and Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna did just that!

For the three-part season 8 reunion, the actress, 54, brought back a hairstyle from nearly a decade ago that may be recognizable to some.

“I love your hair, Lisa,” moderator and executive producer Andy Cohen told Rinna on Tuesday evening’s episode as he also asked, “Have we seen this before?”

“You’ve seen it in Playboy if you’ve seen Playboy. That’s the last time I did it, 10 years ago,” the mother of two said about her May 2009 cover.

“It’s super cute!” Cohen added.

Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo

Playboy

Rinna’s reunion hair was courtesy of stylist Scott King, who used Hidden Crown Hair Clip Ins for her look.

Speaking of Playboy, Rinna previously celebrated the publication’s reversal of its decision to discontinue nude pictorials by posting her own skin-flashing selfie in February 2017.

“It’s back. I got scared then I said I’m 53 — zero f—s given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud!” the former soap star wrote.

While fans of Rinna know her for rocking short hair, the wife of Harry Hamlin previously shocked Bravo viewers in January when she debuted longer locks and showed off the style exclusively to PEOPLE before revealing it to the world on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“The last time I grew my hair out was when I had Delilah Belle. So, 19 years ago! It was time, what the hell!” said Rinna, who shares daughters Delilah Bella, 19, and Amelia Gray, 16, with Hamlin. “I think spending the last two years with Erika Janye has rubbed off on me. It really has. She has the most fabulous hairdos.”

Of course, hair does not go from bob to long locks overnight, so Rinna’s new look was thanks to 14 inches of Hidden Crown Hair clip-in extensions.

Part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion continues Tuesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.