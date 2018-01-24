Lisa Rinna Rocks New Longer Locks for First Time in 19 Years: 'It Was Time'

Lisa Rinna has changed up her signature look!

The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star debuted new longer locks on Tuesday, showing off the style exclusively to PEOPLE before showing it off to the world on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Her transformation comes from hairstylist to the stars Julius Michael, who had previously chopped the locks off of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Peggy Sulahian.

“The last time I grew my hair out was when I had Delilah Belle. So 19 years ago!” Rinna tells PEOPLE. “It was time, what the hell!”

“I think spending the last two years with Erika Janye has rubbed off on me. It really has,” she joked. “She has the most fabulous hairdos. And in September, Julius and I did my hair of my face and it was really fun. This seemed like the next thing to try!”

Lisa Rinna after her hair transformation Julius Michael

Of course, hair does not go from bob to long locks overnight, so Rinna’s new lock was thanks to 14 inches of Hidden Crown Hair clip-in extensions.

“I wanted to do something different, dramatic and more youthful,” Michael, who owns Julius Michael Salon in Scarsdale, New York tells PEOPLE. “This is something anyone can get a home — a temporary fix without the expense of permanent hair extensions.”

Lisa Rinna before her hair transformation Priscilla DiStasio

In total, Michael used 1½ sets of the human hair extensions— 1 full set of rich chocolate brown No. 3 for the the base, and a half set of medium brown blonde 4/613 for the highlights.

For styling, Michael used Seven-7 Satara texture cream to give her hair more movement, and Seven-7 Gazar polish balm to add smoothness, shine, and tame the flyaways. He also used XFusion Hair Fibers by Toppik to deepen her roots and Wunder2 Wonderbrow to deepen her highlights.

Rinna usually rocks a feathery bob JB Lacroix/WireImage

Celebrity makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio also gave Rinna a fresh new look with head-to-toe Era Beauty airbrush foundation, Two Faced Born This Way concealers, Guerlain Terracotta Sun Trio bronzer, and Rincon Cosmetics liquid lipstick in Rodeo Drive finished with Wunder2 Perfect Selfie finishing powder.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.