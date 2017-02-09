Lisa Rinna and Teenage Daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Dazzle at Tommy Hilfiger Show

The Tommy Hilfiger show in Venice Beach, California Wednesday kept things all in the family. Not only were the Hadids (and their exes) out en masse to show support for Gigi and Bella on the runway, Lisa Rinna and her two daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Hamlin joined in the fun (and in the head-to-toe Tommy).

The 53-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore a blue striped Oxford shirt unbuttoned slightly to show off a red bustier, tucked into a pair of high-waisted denim sailor pants.

Her outfit’s best touch? A red-lip pocket detail — fitting for the actress who is known to show off her plump pout.

Rinna’s daughters with husband Harry Hamlin have been building a career for themselves as models. Delilah Belle even previously walked in Hilfiger’s NYFW show in September — as seen on Tuesday’s RHOBH episode.

Here it is @delilahbelle walking in the @tommyhilfiger fashion show!!! NYFW Her first SHOW EVER! #RHOBH 🇺🇸She Rocked it! #proudmama #proudfamily ❤💙❤️💙❤️ A video posted by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Feb 7, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

While the teenagers were at Hilfiger’s beachside L.A. show Wednesday just as spectators, they nonetheless showed off the designer’s goods with flair.

Delilah Belle, 18, wore a cropped red sweatshirt color-blocked with Hilfiger’s iconic logo. She paired the top with colorful striped silk joggers, accessorizing the outfit with strappy heels and a high pony.

Amelia, 15, had her brown hair pulled back in braids. She wore a blue cropped sweatshirt zipped all the way up and black pleather pants. Both girls opted for big hoops and Instagram brows to finish off their ensembles.

Also at the Hilfiger show Wednesday? Rinna’s former RHOBH rival Yolanda Hadid and her two daughters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Let’s just hope no one brought up Munchausen syndrome…