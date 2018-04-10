Lisa Rinna hit back at an Instagram user who told her to “put the makeup on” after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie with PEOPLE in honor of the upcoming Beautiful Issue.

Rinna, along with RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and more, showcased her barefaced complexion leading up to PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue cover reveal on April 18th. But one commenter tried to bring the 54-year-old reality star down.

“Ok! Put the makeup on please hahahahaha,” the user commented on a PeopleStyle Instagram post featuring Rinna’s selfie.

But Rinna didn’t let the comment get to her and quickly replied saying, “let’s see you without make up Hon. 😜.”

When PEOPLE caught up with Rinna in honor of the Beautiful Issue, she revealed her favorite feature was her lips and the one beauty product she could never life without.

“Sunscreen! It’s the most important product you can use,” she told us.

Rinna is also trying to help empower her daughters, who are both in the modeling industry. She recently praised her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, 16, on Twitter after the teen model opened up about her struggle with anorexia.

“I am a very proud momma,” Rinna tweeted. “@AmeliaGHamlin you are brave, courageous, and so very strong for 16 years of age. For any age!You have touched so many! We all love you so much. You my love, are fearless!!!”