Lisa Rinna Really Wants to Make Her Daughters Happen. But We Think Lisa Rinna Should Be the Millennial Model

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s tagline suggests, she’s a hustler, baby! She’s able to balance stirring up insane drama on the show (her cocaine bombshell at the end of the latest episode was particularly memorable), all while designing her mega-successful dusters on QVC and raising two up-and-coming model hopefuls, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 18, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 15.

But lately, Rinna’s been in full-on momager mode. She attended the Tommy Hilfiger show in February (featuring Gigi Hadid’s designs) with both of her daughters – as you may recall, Delilah walked last season. Then, the family jetted off to Italy for Dolce & Gabbana’s fall show to watch Delilah walk among the other 140 “social media famous” models.

RELATED PHOTOS: Model Kids with Famous Parents

While all of this may look like she’s just being a dutiful momager, last night we realized she may actually be eyeing her next gig. Dolce & Gabbana hosted a “New Vision and Millennials” party in L.A. Thursday night and among all their favorite millennials in attendance (Zendaya, the Stallone sisters, Cameron Dallas, the Hamlins, of course), Rinna was throwing poses just as fiercely as her daughters on the red carpet.

The #DGMillennials Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Grey Hamlin at #DGNewVision event in Los Angeles. A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

Lisa Rinna owning the red carpet with her dazzling sunglasses at #DGNewVision #DGMillennials in Los Angeles. A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

Then inside the party, she kept up the smizing with a photoshoot in the store and an ultra-glam session in the photo booth.

A little @dolcegabbana please. 😍💋 #WhoWoreItBetter A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

@dolcegabbana ❤💋😘 It's a lot of Me….I know. 😜 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

It looks to us like she’s vying for a spot in the next Dolce & Gabbana campaign, and seeing that the brand posted an Instagram of her on the red carpet, she may not be far off (the brand is fond of featuring models of all ages).

So Dolce & Gabbana, if you’re reading this, if you add Rinna to your client roster next season, know that she will always show up to work (she has left every RHOBH trip early to get those QVC headquarters) and you better bet she’ll hustle for any job that comes her way.

We’re on board for Rinna’s new career as a model, but what do you think?