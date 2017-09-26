Lindsay Lohan Is Back and On the Cover of a Major Fashion Magazine

Aughts pop culture legend, preeminent designer of leggings, foremost Elizabeth Taylor impersonator, boat safety advocate, and sole speaker of a multi-accented language of her own creation, Lindsay Lohan is officially back. In fact, not only is the Hollywood expatriate back, she’s managed to make said return on the cover of a major fashion magazine.

As she said herself with the launch of her own premium subscription lifestyle site, “I am in a period of renewal.” The 31-year-old has been flirting with her grand return to high profile fame for a few years now, what with her small screen appearance on the TV show Sick Note, the promise of an eponymous, forthcoming, modest dressing fashion line, and that time she rekindled her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian only to inexplicably loan her one of her dresses and then never see her again. Perhaps it was her little brother Cody’s poses in the pages of Vogue China that inspired LiLo’s latest editorial foray, causing her to wonder where in the world she could find a cover girl moment to call her own.

🚨🚨🚨RED ALERT🚨🚨🚨 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

Well, it seems the Herbie: Fully Loaded actress has finally found it landing a cover and high fashion photo shoot for the magazine L‘Officiel Espana. It also must have been a Wednesday because she is most definitely wearing pink. For the publication’s October Issue, Lohan sports a very natural look with minimal makeup and loose waves, wearing a pink, red, and brown Western-inspired Prada jacket with beaded fringe, styled by Alba Melendo. The pages inside the magazine are just as chichi as the cover, featuring an array of pieces from the Paris Couture collections, including conceptual designs from Marni, Loewe, Calvin Klein, and Emporio Armani. Long story short, in these chic lewks, Lohan could totally make fetch happen.

What do you think of Lindsay’s latest cover? What would you like to see her do next? Sound off below!