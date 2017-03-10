Lindsay Lohan Is Launching a Fashion Line...Again

In 2008, Lindsay Lohan stepped into the fashion world with the launch of 6126 leggings. Close to a decade later, she’s returning to a head designer role for a project that looks to extend far beyond spandex pants. The star teased on Friday that she’ll be debuting a brand new “fashion line” very soon.

In the latest image on her Instagram account, Lohan posted a black-and-white portrait of herself wearing a crystal-embellished scarf wrapped partially over her head and held in front of her mouth so only her eyes and hands are visible. In the comments, many of her followers speculated that she was wearing a hijab, along with hundreds of fans posting “Mashallah,” an Arabic phrase which translates to “God has willed.” The photo continues to fuel rumors that Lohan, who recently claimed to have been racially profiled for wearing a headscarf in public, might have converted to Islam.

Lohan cryptically captioned the shot, “New Fashion Line coming soon …. 😘 #fashion.” But this is hardly the Freaky Friday star’s first fashion rodeo, aside from the aforementioned legging line, she also briefly tried out her hand as the artistic director of Emanuel Ungaro, launched a short-lived sunless tanning spray called Sevin Nyne, and even turned her viral international accent moment into a charitable t-shirt initiative. While there’s no word yet as to what exactly this new collection will consist of, here’s hoping it follows the same words of wisdom from Marilyn Monroe that her 6126 collection was based on: “I’m very definitely a woman, and I enjoy it.”

