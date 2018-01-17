The Wendy Williams Show

She gave us Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, her 6126 legging line and so much more. And now, Lindsay Lohan is about to bring even more magic into the world by way of a makeup collection.

In a recent interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Lohan opened up about her past, her family, the “Lohan Island” she’s designing, and how she currently brings in an income. And aside from the television show, Sick Note, and movie, The Shadow Within, which she’s working on, the star reveals that she’s working on a makeup line.

“It’s nice for me to come here, work — I have a lipstick, beauty line coming out,” Lohan revealed to Williams. “So that’s very exciting. So I can come here do my work and then go and look at everything and plan it how I want to plan it.”

Sadly, that’s all she mentioned of the collection — but a photo of what might be her upcoming products did flash on the screen, showing what appears to be two lipsticks, a pressed powder and an eye shadow. In the meantime, we’ll be waiting patiently for some On Wednesdays We Wear Pink lipstick and Freaky Fri-Liner.

And that’s not all she’s working on. Williams questioned Lohan about the engagement-looking ring she was sporting on her left ring finger — which the star quickly explained is the result of a possible jewelry line in the works.

“Oh no, no no, I’m doing a jewelry line. This is mine. This is my ring for myself,” she said.