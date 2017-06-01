Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t only a major heartthrob on stage. The 37-year-old Hamilton playwright and star is also adorably romantic in his personal life — and just got a tattoo of his wife’s first initial on his ring finger to prove it.

The star showed off his new ink on Twitter this week, with a photo of a brand new black “V”, the first letter of his wife Vanessa’s name, on his ring finger, where a wedding band would typically be worn. Miranda wrote of his romantic new tattoo, “In other news, I got a permanent parking spot for V over the weekend.”

In other news, I got a permanent parking spot for V over the weekend pic.twitter.com/V9SULMabAL — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 31, 2017

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrities Who Have Matching BFF Tattoos

And he’s not the only star to mark his relationship with ink. Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have matching “IV” tattoos on their ring fingers, Kelly Ripa has husband Mark Consuelos’ name inked across the inside of her wrist, David Beckham has a portrait of wife Victoria on his arm and Victoria returned the (very permanent) favor with his initials inked on the inside of her wrist.

What do you think of the star’s new tattoo? Would you get a tattoo on your ring finger? Sound off in the comments section below.