Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man you know and love for creating the musical sensation Hamilton, just scored his first Academy Awards nomination for Best Original Song for Moana‘s “How Far I’ll Go,” making him only one award away from an EGOT. And the only person more excited than Miranda to attend the show Sunday night (and trust us, he’s excited), is his mom, Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda.

Like all doting mothers, Luz knew her son was destined for greatness way back when he was young, so she secured her seat at the Oscars early! “I remember my mom – as a kid – saying, ‘When you get nominated for an Oscar, I’m your date.’ That’s such a pie-in-the-sky thing to say,” Miranda said on a taping of the Rachael Ray Show. “But she sort of always believed, I think she believed even before I did, so I’m thrilled to get to keep that promise.”



So now that “the dream came true” and Luz has a ticket secured, the next step is finding the perfect dress. And to ensure his mom would be decked to the nines, Miranda enlisted the the help of stylist Stacy London (yes, of What Not to Wear fame) to give her a total “Jackie O and Audrey Hepburn” makeover.

The final look was revealed on the Rachael Ray Show, and it left Lin-Manuel absolutely speechless. When he finally brought his jaw up from the floor, he said, “The only awkward part will be when people come up to you and say ‘Congrats on your nomination for Jackie.’ Because she looks stunning!”

Catch the full clip when the show airs on Thursday, February 23 (check your local listings here) and tune into the Academy Awards, which kick off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET preshow and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!

What do you think of her final look? Will you be watching for her on the carpet on Sunday?