Lily Tomlin Says She's Known Jane Fonda Since 'Before Her First Face Lift'

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have been friends since they starred in 9 to 5 — or, as Lily measures time, since before Jane Fonda got any work done.

During their joint appearance on Today Tuesday morning, host Hoda Kotb addresses the fact that the Grace and Frankie stars, who are promoting their fourth season of the Netflix series, are friends not just on TV, but also IRL. And to no surprise, Tomlin had a hilariously snarky reply.

When Kotb asks how long they’ve known each other, Fonda estimates 50 years. Tomlin has a sharper guess: “I think before your first face lift!”

The comment stops Fonda (who recently shut down a discussion about her plastic surgery on Megyn Kelly Today), in her tracks. As Kotb and her co-host Savannah Guthrie attempt to get Tomlin to repeat her statement, Fonda says repeatedly “Never mind!” — then jokes to Tomlin, “Who are you, Megyn Kelly?”

Fonda appears on the morning show with a bandage on her lip, which she recently explained is the result of having a cancerous growth removed from her lip.

“I just want to explain the bandage. I just had a cancer taken from my lip,” she said. “I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. I just want to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this.”