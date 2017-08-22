There’s no denying that Lily-Rose Depp‘s on track to become one of the fashion industry’s most promising young models. The 18-year-old daughter of actor Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis is already the face of the iconic Chanel No. 5 fragrance and she even stars in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2017 campaign. And though her famous father admits seeing his only daughter become a grown-up young woman “freaks [him] out,” Depp isn’t shying away from showing off her body in revealing fashion photo shoots.

The model and actress graces one of four covers for CR Fashion Book‘s 11th edition issue, joining top-tier models Alek Wek, Lara Stone and Cara Taylor who also posed for the fashion publication.

On the cover, Depp wears only a unbuttoned plaid shirt revealing her cleavage, and she even poses topless inside the 1999-themed issue of magazine, which hits newsstands September 7th.

Natalie Portman, Depp’s costar in her upcoming film Planetarium, interviewed the star for the issue, and she told the Academy Award-winning actress what it felt like showing off her sultrier side on camera for this shoot.

“Carine actually styled the first shoot that I did for Chanel when I was 15,” Depp told Portman for CR Fashion Book. “This time I got to show a little more skin and be a little more sexy. I had just turned 18, so I was ready to up the ante.”

Famed photographer Steven Klein shot Depp for CR Fashion Book, and they looked to her mom Vanessa Paradis for inspiration. “He had shot these amazing photographs of my mom when she was my age,” Depp shared. “We shot in front of a mirror with the pictures taped to it. We have a similar grungy look.”

Despite being lucky enough to have her parents teach her the ins and outs of acting and modeling, the 18-year-old wants the world to know she didn’t get to where she is today just because of her last name.

“A lot of people think I’m only acting because of my dad, that I have not had to work as hard to be seen or recognized in the industry, so I think that it makes me want to work twice as hard to prove to everyone that I’m not just doing this because it’s easy to do,” Depp said. “I’m not just doing it because it runs in the family.”

