Lily-Rose Depp, 17, Wears Over-the-Top Wedding Gown on Chanel Runway (Who Needs a Prom Dress?)

Lately, it seems as though every major fashion house has eschewed their usual troupe of elite supermodels and Instagram It-girls in favor of the all-star children of equally all-star parents. If you need any further proof of that fact, a quick glance at Dolce & Gabbana’s front row and subsequent ad campaign will convince you. But while this trend may be a new tactic for some brands, Chanel has long endorsed these celebrity scions, which was clear at its latest haute couture show when Lily-Rose Depp walked in the finale gown.

The grand finale dress at Chanel’s couture show has long been considered a coveted spot, showcasing the house’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s current muse of the moment in a grand wedding gown. Everyone from Cara Delevingne to Kendall Jenner has filled the recognized runway spot. This year the honor was bestowed on Lily-Rose who although not officially a model has posed for the brand’s eyewear campaign and walked in their show in the past. For this collection, she walked the mirrored runway at the Grand Palais in a huge, ruffled baby pink gown featuring a voluminous skirt and sleeves with a corseted bodice, a peter pan collar and a large belt.

Naturally, her mother and another former Chanel muse, Vanessa Paradis, sat front row at the show to support her daughter alongside her aunt Alyson Paradis.

Of course, while their appearance may not have been the major headline from the affair, fashion week’s favorite faces Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were also in attendance, albeit in much more covered up ensembles than we’ve seen them wearing out on the streets lately. Kendall wore a glittering silver gown with a plunging neckline, feathered peplum and sheer bottom, while Bella wore a similar look in black but with a patterned skirt and matching boots.

What do you think of the new Chanel collection? Would you like to see Lily-Rose walk in more shows? Sound off below!