Lily-Rose Depp and Cara Delevingne Celebrate Chanel with A Lot of Midriff

The Chanel show marks not only the debut of a new collection for the storied Parisian brand, but also the end of a long, cross-continental month of fashion for a troop of beleaguered editors and models. And as it holds such a place of honor in the seasonal style calendar, over the years the Chanel runway show has transformed into a increasingly grander and more elaborate spectacle. While it may seem like the brand has already explored just about every potential theme out there, converting Paris’s Grand Palais into locales ranging from a grocery store to the scene of a “feminist protest,” this year Chanel took things up a notch, going totally intergalactic.

For their Fall/Winter 2017 collection, the French fashion house transformed into NASA headquarters, or as they called it the Centre de Lancement No 5, giving guests a bold look into the house’s take on futurism. Guests included Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp, who showed their support for Chanel with a healthy dose of midriff. Model turned actress Delevingne showed off her newly white-blonde bob in a cropped sweater, letting the band of her Supreme underwear peak out from above her white trousers, while Depp gave her collegiate cardigan a sexy twist, leaving a few buttons undone just over her abs and pairing the top with black track pants and heels.

And they weren’t the only It-Girls in attendance, the full roster of next generation supermodels also made an appearance on the runway. Kendall Jenner and Bella and Gigi Hadid all walked the catwalk for the legendary label, wearing a variety of very demure, tweed-centric looks and ornate headbands.

It turns out, Depp wasn’t even the youngest Chanel muse in attendance on Tuesday morning. 7-year-old Hudson Kroenig once again resumed his typical role walking the runway for the brand, this time without the guiding hand of his supermodel father and Lagerfeld favorite, Brad.

While you would think all eyes would be glued to this star-studded front row, it was probably more than a little challenging to see all the A-listers over that huge rocketship Karl placed in the center of the Grand Palais.

The spaceship wasn’t just all for show either; during the grand finale of the collection as the models stood around the edges of the spiraling runway the rocket began to actually take off, headed for Planet Coco, no doubt.

Lagerfeld also had a few very original ideas as to the otherworldly trends we can look forward to in seasons to come.

Most of these center around some very literal astronaut prints, sparkly boots, and heavily beaded headbands placed just along the models’ hairlines. The designer also debuted a new line of beetle-esque eyewear, the perfect accessory for jetting off to Bora Bora or a quick jaunt to Mars.

And great news for all you survivalists out there: It seems the couture space blanket has finally made its way to the Parisian runway. At last, an accessory that is as fashion forward as it it practical for the looming apocalypse.

