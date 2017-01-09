Predicting what we’ll see on the Golden Globes red carpet each year is nearly impossible. Whether there’s a slew of plunging dresses or an overload of slicked hairstyles that stars choose to sport on the big day, the trends are guaranteed to change from year to year. But when it comes to makeup, one thing is always certain: Lily Collins‘ look will be at the top of our list of faves.

The Lancôme face did it again Sunday night, pairing her lace blush-toned Zuhair Murad gown with a matching rosy-colored eye and a bold matte red lip. And her makeup artist, Fiona Stiles, gave us the inside scoop.

After seeing her dress a week before the red carpet, Stiles had an idea of the look she wanted to create on the star. “I had thought that light eye would be pretty, but really wanted there to be more to it. Lily’s skin is so far it’s like painting on paper. That color won’t show up on just anyone!”

On her lids, the pro went for wash of a pale blush-toned pink shadow, which she created with an unexpected approach, using lip liner and blush, rather than eye shadow to create the hue. “The highlight was the eyes because that’s what really modernized the look,” she says. “I used a pale blush colored lip pencil from Lancôme as a base to create the shape and then swept a pale petal blush color from Lancôme over it to intensify and brighten the color.”

But it wouldn’t be a true Lily Collins red carpet moment without a standout red lip. And Stiles explains that narrowing down the perfect matte shade to pair with her dress and eye shadow wasn’t an easy task.

“I swiped about 15 lipsticks on my arm and then picked 6 or 7 from them,” she explains of her quest to find the right color, Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge in Souvenir. “I swatched the eye color on my hand (after I had figured out the combination that would pair with the dress best) and then swatched my favorites next to the eye color. Then we all looked at the lipstick shades and picked a favorite. We all gravitated to the same shade so we know it was a winner!”

Of course, Collins was happy with her look. “She loved it,” Stiles says. “Lily loves to push the envelope and she loves a look. I feel very lucky to be able to work with someone who is such a beauty, AND willing to take chances. It’s just the most delightful combination”

–Reporting by Jackie Fields

