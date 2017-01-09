Lily Collins on Her Golden Globes Gown: 'Everyone's Stepping on My Train!'

Rules Don’t Apply actress Lily Collins (nominated for her first Golden Globe), who’s been having style moment after style moment the past few months on the red carpet, revealed moving in her gown at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards wasn’t such a walk in the park.

“Everything is very strategically placed up here, so one must hold their back up very straight and not slouch,” Collins said. “Everyone’s been stepping on my train! My mom is running up behind me, like trying to kick people out of the way.”

The star embodied classic Old Hollywood in her rosewood pink A-line Zuhair Murad Couture gown covered with floral beadwork and accessorized with Harry Winston jewels. And she knew this dress was the one right away.

“I walked through the door and beelined. I tried this one on – tried like seven or eight more and went, ‘No, sorry. First choice.’ I just knew it,” Collins said. “I love this color. I just -it’s fun, it’s fresh, it’s great.”

The actress, who’s known to take plenty of fashion risks, added she loves playing around with her looks every time she hits the carpet.

“I find this so fun. I love fashion. I find that this is a huge honor to be here and if you don’t have fun with it, you’re kind of missing out, right?” Collins said.

