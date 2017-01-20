Lily Collins Wears the Prettiest (and Easiest) Eyeshadow Look We’ve Seen in a While

Its almost the weekend, which means its time to plan your night-out glam — and if you ask Lily Collins, your best bet should be covered in shimmering gold glitter. The star showed off a gorgeous gilded eye shadow look on Instagram this week. And even though it looks like the work of an expert, recreating it isn’t as tricky as it may seem. In fact, all you need is one product and (gasp!) your finger.

To get the look, we suggest going for a cream shadow, which goes on smooth and only requires a finger to apply it. Try Lancôme’s Hypnose Dazzling Eye Shadow in Songecuivre, a finely-milled gold glittery cream shade.

On a budget? Here’s how to go for the gold at a more affordable price:

Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo

Buy It! Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo in Bold Gold, $6.99; walgreens.com

NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil

Buy It! NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in Cashmere, $4.49; target.com

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Eye Shadow

Buy It! L’Oreal Paris Infallible Eye Shadow in Iced Latte, $8.49; walgreens.com

Will you try the look? Tell us below.