Get Excited! Lilly Pulitzer is Launching Swimsuits and They're Really Cute

Looking for an excuse to go on a tropical getaway? Set your iPhone alarms, Lilly Pulitzer fans, because on February 15th the first ever Lilly Pulitzer Swim Collection is launching and it’s so cute it’s going to make you want to book a beach vacation ASAP! The Resort-ready swimwear collection is full of the bright colors, fun prints and gorgeous patterns that the iconic brand is known and loved for – and with easy mix-and-match separates, the possibilities of cute swimsuit combos are endless.

The 30-piece collection will consist of triangle, underwire, bandeau and halter tops along with tankinis, one-pieces and a variety of bottoms (from very little to full coverage) so you can put together the perfect fit.

You now have 24 hours of anticipation to shop the line – but in the meantime, you can check out a sneak preview of the designs here (and then scroll down to shop a few of our favorite Lilly Pulitzer styles while you wait)!

