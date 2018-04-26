Lilly Pulitzer's Summer Collection Just Launched, Here's Everything We're Buying ASAP

Lilly Pulitzer’s newest “That Feeling When…” collection will have you wishing it was summer already. Full of bright colors, prints and patterns, the brand new collection is inspired by the feeling you get when you walk outside and sunshine hits your face for the first time after a long winter. Not only does the summer collection include a number of gorgeous spring-ready dresses, tops, shorts and adorable accessories – like beachy bracelets, straw totes and tassel sandals – but they’ve also launched brand new activewear styles. There are even new Sunguard activewear tops and leggings that are UPF 50+ to help keep you protected while running, walking or brunching outside. So no matter what you have planned this summer, you can count on looking cute all season long with Lilly Pulitzer’s new summer collection.

Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer

Scroll down to shop 7 of our favorite pieces and more available now at Lilly Pulitzer stores and lillypulitzer.com!

Ruffled Midi Dress Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Marianna Dress, $258

Beachy Bracelet Set

Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Surf Gypsea Stretch Bracelet Set, $48

Halter Dress

Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Pearl Shift Dress, $198

Tassel Sandals

Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Willa Sandals, $168

Ruffled Mini Dress

Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Devina Stretch Dress, $198

Straw Tote

Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Baja Tote, $198

Printed Leggings

Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! UPF 50+ Luxletic 24″ Marla Weekender Midi Legging, $98