If You're a Lilly Pulitzer Lover, Shop Now to Score Big

If you’re a fan of all things Lilly Pulitzer, you’re going to want to check out their newest arrivals right now. The new “Seas the Day” collection is full of bright, colorful and pretty prints on everything including jumpsuits, off-the-shoulder tops, dresses, pants and more that will keep all those summer vibes going. But there’s more: In addition to scoring some of the hottest styles of the season, you’ll also receive a special beauty gift with your purchase! Right now, if you spend $75, you’ll score a set of colorful hair-tie bracelets with charms, and when you spend $200 or more, you’ll receive a printed cosmetic case plus the bracelets.

Scroll down to shop some of the Lilly pieces we have in our carts — and hurry, the gifts with purchase only last until September 10th!

Buy It! Ailsie jumpsuit, $178; lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Stasia sweater, $78; lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Emma dress, $178; lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Tiki wrap romper, $198; lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Dee off-the-shoulder top, $118; lillypulitzer.com

Which Lilly Pulitzer styles are you shopping? Comment below and let us know!