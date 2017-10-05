Lilly Pulitzer Found a Way to Turn Avocados Into Fashion

Lilly Pulitzer Guac Out

Lilly Pulitzer's Guac Out collection has finally arrived (yes, as in guacamole). And it's exactly what it sounds like. You can now enjoy your favorite snack in fashion form, thanks to the brand's latest print. The new design combines Lilly Pulitzer's tropical pink-and-green aesthetic with creamy, ripe avocados.

And in even more surprising news: The Guac Out Collection is something the entire family can wear. Lilly Pulitzer included the fun print on women, children, and men's pieces. This is the first time in ages that the brand has dropped something for the fellas. So now, you can grab a dress for yourself and shorts for the men in your life. The guys can also dress up their looks with the avocado-covered ties and pocket squares. And there are itsy-bitsy bow ties for little boys, too.

Buy It! Mila Shift Dress, $178; lillypulitzer.com