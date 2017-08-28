If you’re a devoted fan of all things Lilly Pulitzer and love a good deal then you better hurry and get in line – fast! – because the bi-annual Lilly Pulitzer After Party Sale is happening right now.

Starting at 8:00 a.m., shoppers can register to receive a designated number in the online queue to shop tons of brightly colored dresses, tops, rompers, accessories and more. And because Lilly Pulitzer rarely offers discounts on its merchandise, the digital line wraps around the block fast. Earlier this year, more than 100,000 loyal Lilly customers signed up to shop, many logging on before dawn to get a number (and panicking if that number was high, but don’t worry – the line moves fast). So the expectations for this season’s sale are through the roof, with well-prepared Lilly fans ready to shop right at 8:00.

If you can’t sneak away from work or class to shop the epic sale, don’t worry – just download the app and shop from your phone! Once you get into the sale, expect major deals on some classic styles plus new items that will be added continuously throughout the three-day extravaganza. Scroll down to see a few of the styles that will be up for grabs – but don’t wait too long. You’ll want to get in line ASAP (though you have until Wednesday, August 30th to make your picks).

