Are You in the Lilly Pulitzer Sale Line Yet?

That sound you hear in the distance is the excited squeals and then frustrated keyboard banging of zillions of shoppers trying to get into Lilly Pulitzer’s annual After Party sale. The brand, which rarely discounts its merchandise, is offering steep discounts on their beloved, colorful dresses, tops and shoes. And because everyone loves a good deal – and also partially because everyone is craving a vacation after three days back at work – there are more than 100,000 people currently on the virtual wait list to get into the sale and start shopping, some of whom got up before dawn to try to get a head start.

So if you’ve joined the queue (and if you’ve vented your frustration on the brand’s social media channels, as many have already), what can you expect once you get in? Major deals on some of their most classic styles, plus new ones being added all the time, which you can see on their app.

Still waiting? Don’t refresh your page, the brand says, adding: “Our After Party Sale generates a huge amount of excitement – it’s a wild ride but it’s worth it. We have very few sales so the demand for the product on-sale is strong. We are so lucky and proud to have the best shoppers in the world and we are humbled by the consumer enthusiasm. We are working hard to bring everyone to the party and ensure that everyone has an opportunity to shop!”

Hop on line now, and tell us: What are you most excited to buy? How far along in the queue are you?