The Lilly Pulitzer Sale That Had a 90,000 Person Waitlist Is Back

Brace yourselves. One of the most epic sales of the year is almost here again. On August 28, Lilly Pulitzer will kick off another edition of the bi-annual After-Party Sale. If you’re not already freaking out, you should be. During the last After-Party Sale, 90,000 people were waiting in the digital lines to gain access to the website. Yep, this party gets pretty wild. So you might as well start preparing now.

First things first, you’re going to need an effective shopping strategy. The pictures below will give you a first look at some of the items that will be included in the sale. You can also get ahead of the game by checking out a preview party event at a Lilly Pulitzer store in your area at 3 p.m. on August 27.

Last and certainly not least, set your alarm for 8 a.m. on August 28, so that you can reserve your spot. The digital line is crucial for making sure all of the eager shoppers won’t crash the Lilly Pulitzer website. So just make sure you don’t end up being number 87,567 in line because it will all be over at 11:59 p.m. on August 30.

Adara Shift Dress

Bellamie Dress

Beach Tote

Edona Romper

This article originally appeared on Instyle.com