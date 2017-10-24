Lili Reinhart is known for playing Betty Cooper on The CW’s hit series Riverdale and while it’s true that no one (not even mean girl Cheryl Blossom) can ignore the fierce dark side to her girl-next-door personality, we can’t help but argue that her fresh-faced complexion and shiny blonde locks are just as compelling. Each episode the blonde beauty rocks minimal makeup and her signature ponytail (all the better to show off her bright, clear skin) making it seem like Betty Cooper literally just wakes up looking flawless.

But the 21-year-old actress knows that in real life, achieving perfect skin and healthy hair takes some work. That’s why Reinhart made the most out of her recent sick day to share on Instagram step-by-step what goes into her full skin and hair care routine. Keep scrolling to see which beauty products you’re going to have to get your hands on if you want that Betty Cooper glow.

Reinhart has opened up in the past about her struggle with acne and this clay mask she uses is “amazing for cystic acne,” she claims. Deemed as the “world’s most powerful facial,” this clay mask will unclog your pores and leave you with clearer skin after each use in just 10 minutes.

Buy It! Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $13.95; amazon.com

Next up is a chemical peel made of blueberry extract and raspberry seed oil that the actress uses once a week or less to exfoliate her skin. This antioxidant-packed peel not only brightens up Reinhart’s skin but also makes her it ultra-smooth.

Buy It! Renee Rouleau Triple Berry Smoothing Peel, $86.50; reneerouleau.com

Another beauty must-have made by celebrity esthetician Renee Rouleau, the Rapid Response Detox Masque is just what your skin needs if you need to clear blemishes fast. “I use this every day when I’m breaking out and three times a week when my skin is clear,” wrote Reinhart.

Buy It! Renee Rouleau Rapid Response Detox Masque, $60.50; reneerouleau.com

Reinhart knows that when her skin is recovering from a breakout, it’s important to give it some extra TLC. She uses this restorative treatment made with super-nourishing Dilo Oil in place of her daily moisturizer to restore her skin’s hydration.

Buy It! Kate Somerville Restorative Treatment, $65; nordstrom.com

“But if I want to moisturize, I use GlamGlow’s DreamDuo Treatment. Super heavy moisturizer — amazing,” wrote Reinhart. The overnight moisturizer provides the two-in-one treatment of an anti-aging vitamin-infused serum and hydrating cream made with hyaluronic acid.

Buy It! GlamGlow DreamDuo Overnight Transforming Treatment, $59; sephora.com

If a pimple does pop up, Reinhart uses this super-powerful calamine and salicylic acid treatment to zap away zits overnight.

Buy It! Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17; nordstrom.com

The secret to Betty Cooper’s healthy-looking locks lies in this treatment that regenerates any broken hair bonds resulting from hair coloring (after all, she has to dye her hair a lot for the show).

Buy It! Uberliss Bond Amplifier, $54.99; amazon.com

The star keeps her signature ponytail shiny with this treatment that she calls “amazing.”

Buy It! Joico K-Pak Color Therapy Shine and Repair Treatment, $15.20; amazon.com

Right after Reinhart gets out of the shower, she uses this oil to nourish her color and prep her hair for styling.

Buy It! Pearl Hair Oil, $28; pearlhaircare.com

Reinhart knows the power of a good hair mask. Both of these Shu Uemura masks are meant to re-boost hydration and protect hair against future dryness.

Buy It! Shu Uemura Ultimate Remedy Extreme Restoration Treatment, $68; birchbox.com & Shu Uemura, $37.95; walmart.com

Don’t forget about your face and lips! Reinhart reports these overnight Laneige masks “are wonderful as well for deep hydration.”

Buy It! Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $25; sephora.com & Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $20; sephora.com

And last but not least, Reinhart uses her freshly mixed and customized body lotion made with papaya and pistachio from the St. Ive’s mixing bar in N.Y.C.

