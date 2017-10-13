Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Casually Does Cosplay and Special Effects Makeup in Her Spare Time

Riverdale is The CW’s latest breakout hit series, and while members of the IRL Archie gang are becoming full-fledged celebs in their own right, they’re also still a mystery to us. Case in point: Betty Cooper a.k.a. Lili Reinhart is a low-key makeup artist with an affinity for special effects, gore, and cosplay makeup. Who knew?

“I love to do special effects makeup just for fun, for Halloween. I definitely love October because it gives me a good excuse to do face beat and use my special effects makeup,” Reinhart told HelloGiggles recently.

Reinhart says she stumbled into the hobby a few years ago when she watched some makeup tutorials online.

Pop-Art zombie #halloweenmakeup A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Oct 26, 2015 at 3:18pm PDT

Frostbite #specialeffectsmakeup in honor of this cold ass weather lately. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Jan 9, 2015 at 3:36pm PST

“I took it upon myself to buy a bunch of random special effects makeup and experiment and that’s how I got into it. Then, special effects slowly turned into more face paint and cosplay makeup. I definitely have a little makeup artist in me,” says the Riverdale star.

"We're bad guys… it's what we do" 💋 #harleyquinn A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Jul 31, 2016 at 5:00pm PDT

Here's to the real life superheroes who have fought for America. We salute you 🇺🇸 A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on May 30, 2016 at 5:47pm PDT

“I did Lady Gaga’s character from American Horror Story: Hotel, and that was really cool for me,” says Reinhart. “I love the more glamorous kind of ones. I guess you could say maybe Harley Quinn isn’t super glamorous, but I did do a Harley Quinn look earlier this year in kind of a cosplay situation.”

Cracked mirror. #halloweenmakeup A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Oct 18, 2014 at 3:33pm PDT

Sweet dreams 🔨🔪 A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Oct 28, 2015 at 6:27pm PDT

She’s even good at gore glam! We are reeling over this hidden talent, tbh. [Ed. note: The following photos are not for the faint of heart!]

Just a little behind the scenes of my #specialeffectsmakeup that I think you all will enjoy. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Jul 19, 2015 at 4:17pm PDT

Happy Halloween 👻 A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Oct 31, 2014 at 2:34pm PDT

Reinhart’s pre-fame MUA career is the best discovery on the internet.

This article originally appeared on Hellogiggles.com