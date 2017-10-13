Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Casually Does Cosplay and Special Effects Makeup in Her Spare Time

Riverdale is The CW’s latest breakout hit series, and while members of the IRL Archie gang are becoming full-fledged celebs in their own right, they’re also still a mystery to us. Case in point: Betty Cooper a.k.a. Lili Reinhart is a low-key makeup artist with an affinity for special effects, gore, and cosplay makeup. Who knew?
“I love to do special effects makeup just for fun, for Halloween. I definitely love October because it gives me a good excuse to do face beat and use my special effects makeup,” Reinhart told HelloGiggles recently.
Reinhart says she stumbled into the hobby a few years ago when she watched some makeup tutorials online.
“I took it upon myself to buy a bunch of random special effects makeup and experiment and that’s how I got into it. Then, special effects slowly turned into more face paint and cosplay makeup. I definitely have a little makeup artist in me,” says the Riverdale star.
“I did Lady Gaga’s character from American Horror Story: Hotel, and that was really cool for me,” says Reinhart. “I love the more glamorous kind of ones. I guess you could say maybe Harley Quinn isn’t super glamorous, but I did do a Harley Quinn look earlier this year in kind of a cosplay situation.”
She’s even good at gore glam! We are reeling over this hidden talent, tbh. [Ed. note: The following photos are not for the faint of heart!]
Reinhart’s pre-fame MUA career is the best discovery on the internet.
This article originally appeared on Hellogiggles.com