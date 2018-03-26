Lili Reinhart’s alter ego on Riverdale, Dark Betty, has a recurring plot line on season 2 of the hit CW hit series. And as fans of the show know, she’s probably not skipping town anytime soon. While Reinhart enjoys the duality of her Betty Cooper character, she does want to retire one thing from her wardrobe.

“I hate that wig, I hate it. It’s just uncomfortable,” Reinhart, 21, tells PEOPLE at 2018 PaleyFest in L.A. “To be honest I never want to wear that wig again.”

Still, the actress does find the wig to be a useful tool for getting into her multilayered character on the show.

“I think it’s pretty easy once you’ve put that wig on to get into that mindset,” she says.

While Riverdale fans have shared countless theories about the meaning and origin behind Betty Cooper’s dark side, Reinhart calls Dark Betty “kind of an escape” for her character.

“I think Dark Betty is more a representation of a young girl figuring out her sexuality rather than it is like, ‘Oh, she has all of these demons inside of her,'” she says. “It’s more just a girl’s outlet into figuring out who she is and dealing with the stress of her everyday life.”

Reinhart has previously opened up about relating more to Dark Betty’s side than girl next door Betty Cooper in her own real life.

“Betty is the girl next door but there’s a dark side — a side riddled with anxiety and a dark alter ego,” she said. “But she’s optimistic even when she is going through the hardest things. There’s always a light inside her that can’t go out, and that’s beautiful.”

“I relate most with her darkness,” she added. “What I bring to Betty is her real anxiety about things and the stress she’s under because I get easily overwhelmed and stressed out. I have anxiety.”