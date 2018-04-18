Raven Varona

When celebrities trek to the desert in Indio, California for Coachella, they don’t mess around when it comes to their outfits. Some wear thousand-dollar designer duds (i.e. Rihanna), and some seem to be impervious to 90-degree heat and wear long layers in the searing sun (also Rihanna). But this year, there was one standout item that every cool girl wore during the weekend — Levi’s denim cutoffs.

It might not seem revolutionary that cutoffs were the most popular item of weekend one (they’re classics for a reason), but what is surprising is that just about every big-name star skipped the traditional boho, flowy dresses and skirts for the style instead. From Beyoncé(!) who performed in a shredded pair of Levi’s, to Bella Hadid, who teamed her pair with a teeny top, there were so many celebs who put their own spin on the style staple that we couldn’t help but be inspired to shop their looks ourselves.

So if you’re heading to California for the second weekend of Coachella, take a style cue from these stars and stick to a pair of tried-and-true cutoffs. Check out the many ways celebs styled them (from roomy hoodies to crop tops), below, then recreate the look next weekend — and throughout the season.

Beyoncé

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé may have performed in five different custom Balmain looks full of bejeweled leotards and embellished capes, but one of her most major ensembles was when she kicked off the concert wearing a yellow hoodie and customized Levi’s High Rise shorts.

Her other looks were exquisite, but wearing the pared-down outfit at the start of such an unforgettable performance forever solidified just how cool “jeans and a hoodie” can be. (The jeweled cuffs and shimmery fringe boots didn’t hurt either!)

Shorts: Levi’s High Rise shorts, $27.99; jcpenney.com

Similar Style Top: Cropped Logo Hoodie by Ivy Park, $55; topshop.com

Bella Hadid

Bella went a little retro when she stopped by the Levi’s Coachella Brunch on Saturday. She paired her 501 shorts with a ’90s-inspired shrunken cap-sleeve tee, scrunchie and “dad” sneakers with white ankle socks. But she made it all look very 2018 with some chic shades, layered necklaces and body chain.

Shorts: Levi’s 501 shorts, $59.50; levi.com

Similar Style Top: Show Me Your MuMu Wilson Cropped Wrap Top, $118; bloomingdale’s.com

Romee Strijd

Courtesy Levi's

The Victoria’s Secret model knew the best way to style denim is with more denim. She wore her Levi’s shorts with a white bodysuit and tie-dye jean jacket.

Shorts: Levi’s Made & Crafted Siren Short in Swell, $168; levi.com

Top: Levi’s Made & Crafted Bodysuit, $98; levi.com

Jacket: Levi’s Made & Crafted Boxy Trucker Jacket, $298; levi.com

Shay Mitchell

Christian Vierig/GC Images

Leave it to Shay to put the most “Coachella” spin on her cutoffs, pairing them with a tiny bandeau top with off-the-shoulder long-sleeves, a chain-link bag and ankle boots.

Shorts: Levi’s 501 Cut Off Shorts, $59.50; levi.com

Similar Style Top: LPA Cut Out Bandeau, $128; revolve.com

Nicole Richie

Roger Kisby/Getty

We love Nicole’s swimsuit style tank and sporty braids look so much that we’ll be copying her look on our next beach day, using a pair of cutoffs as a coverup.

Shorts: Levi’s 501 Cut Off Shorts, $59.50; levi.com

Similar Style Top: Caroline Constas Mer Clio Polka Dot One Piece Swimsuit, $295; intermix.com

Flower crowns may be long gone, but the cutoff denim short is forever.