Leslie Jones Is the Ultimate Supermodel Hype Woman at New York Fashion Week

Even the most striking outfits often benefit from one final touch — a splash of color, a carefully chosen accessory, or in the case of model Coco Rocha, the world’s greatest hype woman.

During Christian Siriano’s recent show at New York Fashion Week, Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones used her front-row seat to shake up the normally staid affair with an outpouring of joy and encouragement.

As Rocha and her fellow models walked the runway, Jones whooped and shouted cheers such as “You work, girl!” and “I love you!”

Rocha tweeted a video of the action and wrote, “Can #LeslieJones PLEASE be my hype woman at every fashion show and shoot?!” She added the hashtag “#SHOOKETH.”

Jones told Vanity Fair after the show that Siriano “loves all women and just makes them look so beautiful.”

She has history with the Project Runway alum, who came to her aid last year when she was having a hard time finding designers to make her a premiere dress for Ghostbusters. Siriano is known for working with a diverse array of models, and Jones has worn his designs frequently since they became acquainted.

