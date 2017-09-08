Leslie Jones Celebrates Turning 50 By Shaving Her Head, Showing Off Her Super-Fit Bod in a Sheer Dress

Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones has been bringing you some of the most uplifting and motivating #fitspo on Instagram with her raw and real workout videos that she posts on the regular. And Thursday night she showed off all her hard work by bringing out her birthday (body)suit to ring in the big 5-0.

The star celebrated turning 50 (we did a double take too!) in a sexy Josie Natori bodysuit, worn under a sheer Zara skirt featuring sparkly embellishment and accessorized with black Stuart Weitzman sandals. She also debuted a new do, shaving off her spiky cropped hair into a smooth buzzed look.

RELATED PHOTOS: 16 Bikini-Clad Celebs Over 50 Who Prove Age Is Nothing But a Number

Later in the night, Jones changed into a comfy white robe holding what appears to be a slice of cake for a dance-off with a friend dancing to Trap Beckham’s “Birthday Bitch.”

She’s become a prominent fashion figure over the last year when she couldn’t find a designer to dress her for the Ghostbusters reboot last July. Christian Siriano stepped up and created a beautiful dress for the actress, and it all started a much larger conversation in the industry around size-inclusive clothing. And ever since, she has become one-to-watch on the carpet with her sleek and colorful choices.

Within the last year she’s lost 40 lbs. with the help of trainer Thaddeus Harvey and motivation from SNL co-star Kate McKinnon.

“Every time we went to dinner she would make me walk to dinner, we would walk after dinner,” Jones said. “And then it just started becoming — I would work out, I would do yoga, I really tried to watch what I eat. It’s not always easy because I do have a sweet tooth that’s a killer. But I do they best that I can.”

Leslie Jones Reveals the Celebrities She Wants to Kiss Most

With as much as she accomplished in a year, we can’t wait to see what 50 brings!

What do you think of Jones’ birthday outfit?