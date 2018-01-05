People Explains: Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored New Girlfriend Camila Morrone?

If you take a look back at Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life, one thing is very apparent — he certainly has a type. He’s been linked to just about every blond bombshell that’s walked a high-fashion runway and after his split with Nina Agdal in 2017, he continued his streak of dating young, beautiful models. He was linked to then-23-year-old model Lorena Rae and 19-year-old Juliette Perkins last year and he’s kicking off 2018 with a rumored new love interest, Camila Morrone, who’s — yep you guessed it — a 20-something model.

The pair have been photographed together a number of times, including once this week where they were seen stepping off a private plane together from their flight from Aspen to L.A. But turns out, she’s so much more than Leo’s latest fling; read on for five things you need to know about the rising star.

1. She’s a 20-year-old model with 1 million Instagram followers.

You may not have realized you’ve seen Morrone before, but it’s likely you’ve caught her in one of her high-profile gigs. She’s modeled in campaigns for Topshop, Desigual, Ay Not Dead jeans and is on the radar of various fashion magazines, including a stint in Love‘s Advent calendar (for which she channeled Blade Runner), CR Fashion Book and Vogue.

She’s also in the rising-star circles, having attended Fashion Week alongside fellow young-and-in-demand model Kaia Gerber back in 2016.

2. It’s likely she met DiCaprio at swanky A-list events last year.

Morrone attended the Cannes Film Festival in May and made an appearance at one of the most in-demand events in the south of France, the Cannes amfAR Gala. DiCaprio is a frequent attendee at the AIDS fundraiser gala and Morrone graced the catwalk alongside other models including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Elsa Hosk, Karolina Kurkova and Irina Shayk at the event’s annual Cinema Against AIDS runway show.

But things may have heated up when the two attended the same dinner at Art Basel in December 2017. Morrone posed for the Daily Front Row’s magazine Act 1 with Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber and attended a dinner the publication hosted where Morrone was the guest of honor, which was also attended by DiCaprio.

3. She’s an up-and-coming actress.

Morrone is making the natural segue from modeling into acting, and landed a role in James Franco’s Bukowski in 2013. Next up, she’s starring alongside Bruce Willis in the upcoming action movie, Death Wish.

4. Her mom is dating Al Pacino and her dad was also a model.

Not to be outdone with her rumored new beau, her mom, 38-year-old actress Lucila Solá, has been spotted with 77-year-old Al Pacino. Solá and Morrone even accompanied the actor to the Venice Film Festival in 2014.

Morrone’s dad, Maximo Morrone, also had a modeling past, having starred in Dolce & Gabbana ads (see the throwback pic here).

5. She runs in a very famous crowd of fellow models.

She’s besties with Hailee Baldwind and regularly hangs out with Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

