Whenever the summer months approach, pretty much every woman experiences the true horror that is shopping for a new swimsuit. And while the struggle is real for every lady trying to look both chic and comfortable seaside, when you add even the slightest hint of butt, boobs, and belly into the equation, things start to get very complicated very fast in the bathing suit department. But Lena Dunham maybe have just single-handedly solved all of our curvy girl woes, modeling a two–piece that flawlessly accents her physique.

In her Instagram stories, the Girls creator gave a shoutout to the social media account for the online store Hot Lava as the makers of her new fantasy bikini. In the 360-degree images, Dunham wears a red bandana-printed two piece from the brand. She salutes the camera and asks, “Front view even better? This is the best swimsuit for my curvy bod I’ve found! Go go go to @shophotlava.”

She also shared a shot from behind to underline her thesis that this is the best swimsuit she owns.

In the rear pic, Lena writes, “Holy s–t,” once again tagging the company that makes the bikini as well as @instasteak, one of the models for the brand who likely turned her on to these superb-fitting swim lewks. The second image also serves as an excellent reminder of the writer’s oft-forgotten butt tattoo, a neon orange replica of the sign for The Odeon by her friend and tattoo artist, Robert Bonhomme. At the time, she wrote of her choice of new body art on Instagram, “And because I’m a deranged daughter of TriBeCa, the Odeon neon sign now lives on my ass for life.”

But back to the suit. Considering how much she loves this outfit, it begs the question, does Lena know that there’s also a matching bucket hat?

What do you think of Lena’s new two piece? What’s your favorite brand for curvy swimsuits? Sound off below!