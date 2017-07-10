If there’s one thing Lena Dunham takes as seriously as her acting, writing, and directing career, her undying love for Lisa Simpson, or being an advocate for ladies everywhere attempting to regrow their sparse, patchy eyebrows, it’s undoubtedly her passion for women’s rights and equality, a cause she has become increasingly vocal about since the last presidential election. So when the Girls star decided it was time to purge her wardrobe, it makes sense that she would want to do so for a good cause, teaming up with Planned Parenthood to make sure that new dress you buy straight out of her closet doesn’t just look good, it does good, too.

Dunham announced this latest endeavor via a piece in the New York Times on Sunday, revealing that she would be putting 169 pieces of clothing from her personal collection up for sale on the consignment site The Real Real, with the entirely of her 70% commission rate going to the women’s health organization. The items will range from a size 4 to a size 12, and even the Elizabeth Kennedy gown she wore to the 2017 Met Gala will be up for sale for a mere $4,000.

RELATED PHOTOS: Lena Dunham Is This Close to Being Rihanna Thanks to Her New Underboob Tattoo

She told the newspaper, “I realized I had been carrying around a lot of crap, both internally and externally. I always thought I was going to hoard all my clothes for my future daughter, and now I understand, especially being a woman with a reproductive illness, I may end up with an adopted son, I may end up with a daughter who doesn’t identify with her gender at birth. You can’t live for the future that does not yet exist. I have to take all this good fashion fortune I’ve had and spread it.”

Dunham also added in an Instagram post marking the start of the charity sale, “I’ve been lucky enough to own some truly special (often custom) pieces from innovative designers and selling items that have been worn down Brooklyn streets, on the set of GIRLS and at awards shows and book signings. Each purchase will come with a note from me that documents my experience wearing the piece. I hope you enjoy the pieces and the stories behind them.”

Will you be buying anything from Lena’s wardrobe? Sound off below!