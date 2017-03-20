Lena Dunham Is Beyond Over Your Fashion Criticism

Lena Dunham is not here for the haters. Time and time again the triple threat writer-actor-director has made it abundantly clear that she could not care less what you think about her body, her life choices, her nudity on screen, or what she chooses to wear to her endless list of red carpet events. Yet nonetheless, all of the above continue to be topics people seize on and often use as fodder to pick her apart.

Thankfully, the Girls star seems to have an endless reserve of perfectly worded responses, a lesson Perez Hilton had to learn the hard way when he posted a picture of Dunham with a sarcastic caption about her style choices.

On Sunday, Hilton posted the above image of the Not That Kind of Girl author at the Human Rights Campaign Gala with the vaguely condescending caption, “Nice to see her trying!”

But Dunham had no time for the shade, writing in the comment section, “I try at a lot of things. Mostly I try at being a writer, director, actor, activist, friend, sibling, partner, godmother…Fashion is fun but sometimes I’d rather not spend 3 hours and lots of cash I could give to charity or spend on books and food to get ready to go out. There’s a lotta different ways to be a public figure and I think there’s room for us to occasionally show up in public like normal people do. When I look at that picture you subjected to “caption this” criticism, I see a day well-spent writing, reading, having tea with a friend. It’s unfortunate that the days you approve of most are the ones where I’m spending the least time on what really matters. With love, Lena”

Perez quickly responded, writing, “Well said,” before attempting to defend himself by adding, “And the ‘fill in the blank’ wasn’t a criticism on my part. Neither was this post,” referring to another image he posted of her earlier that day

Fill In The Blank! @LenaDunham ____________. A post shared by Coco Perez (@cocoperezinsta) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

He then turned Dunham’s comment itself into its own Instagram post, writing on a screen grab of her words, “Lena posted this on our last photo. Well said!” including a link back to her featured page on his website. And it seems there’s no bad blood between the pair as the Girls star commented in return, “Thank you for sharing xx” Clearly, in the world of Perez, there’s no clapback that can’t be turned into content and clicks.

