Lena Dunham Reveals She's Still Wearing the Ring Ex Jack Antonoff Gave Her: Love Is 'Eternal'

Though their five-year romantic relationship may be over, Lena Dunham is holding close to her friendship with ex Jack Antonoff, and she’s not parting with the piece of jewelry he gave her as a symbol of that love.

During an Instagram livestream on Tuesday, the Girls creator showed off her ring-adorned fingers, and told viewers that one of her accessories was a gift from her ex.

“I’m wearing this ring that Jack gave me, and I’ll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” Dunham, 31, explained. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

She continued, “Things can be, ‘You know what, you’re a drop of water, and then you reenter the ocean.’ Anyway, I really love you all. I’m really thankful for the support. I’m really thankful for the love.”

Dunham and Antonoff’s reps confirmed their split to PEOPLE on Monday, with a source sharing that the breakup was “amicable.” The former couple met in 2012, after being set up on a blind date by Antonoff’s sister Rachel and comedian Mike Birbiglia.

The actress has previously showed off some of her jewelry from Antonoff, revealing he gifted her a “friendship ring” for their anniversary in April 2016.

“Early anniversary gift from boyfriend of the year @jackantonoff (care of Eerie Basin in Brooklyn.) Turn of the century moonstone and peridot,” Dunham wrote at the time. “I will so enjoy looking at it while I type words #ringbrag #jewelrybitch #friendshipring.”

