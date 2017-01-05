The $35 (Slightly Scary) Skin-Perfecting Find Lena Dunham Is ‘Obsessed’ With

Bee-sting facials, vampire masks, and pricey Botox and fillers are among many of the extravagant skincare secrets we’ve heard from celebrities. But you don’t have to spend a fortune (or know a beekeeper) to get awards show-ready skin – just ask Lena Dunham.

Dunham posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a Stormtrooper-esque LED mask while lounging on the couch. And while it looks like a fancy gadget that your zillion-dolla facialist might send you home in, it’s actually the complete opposite. Dunham shared that it’s the new Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne mask, which costs a mere $35 and is available at the drugstore. Meaning that no, you don’t have to spend your life savings to have celeb-worthy skin.

The star captioned the photo, “Saw the ad for the light therapy acne mask and became obsessed so when we got home from our journey it was waiting on my side of the bed. Thank you @jackantonoff, even if you just did it to amuse yourself. #notanad #justapsycho UPDATE: for those thinking this is a fancy awards season prep tool to the stars, it’s Neutrogena and it’s $35.”

And she’s not the only star to show off the mask on Instagram: Olivia Holt is a fan as well, and joined Dunham in proving that it’s a very cool selfie accessory.

celebrating #TreatYoSelfDay with the my new fav @neutrogena light therapy acne mask. how ya’ll treatin' yoself? #MaskYoSelf #NTGSpokesperson A photo posted by Olivia Holt (@olivia_holt) on Oct 13, 2016 at 9:46am PDT



Have you tried it? Sound off below!