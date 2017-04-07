Lena Dunham Had a Dream of Dressing Like '90s-Era Naomi Campbell - and That Dream Just Came True

Lena Dunham had a very specific fashion dream, and she wasn’t going to let a little thing like logistics stand in her way.

The star’s had her fair share of risky red carpet fashion and beauty moments – from a magenta smoky eye at the Girls premiere to a talked-about black mini dress and red shawl at the Human Rights Campaign Gala. But the Not That Kind of Girl author, who’s openly refused to let haters who shame her style affect her fashion choices, hasn’t had her favorite fashion moment until now.

Dunham’s biggest fantasy? Bringing out her inner Naomi Campbell circa the 1990s. And she made it happen in a major way.

RELATED PHOTOS: Lena Dunham Speaks Out About Body Confidence After Appearing on Magazine Cover Un-Photoshopped

The Girls actress enlisted the help of designer Todd Oldham, N.Y.C. stylist and vintage dealer Gabriel Held and tailor Christy Rilling to recreate one of Campbell’s most iconic Vogue photo shoot looks.

No one can ever be Naomi but we can dream. Thank you for making THIS dream come true @toddoldham @gabriel_held @christyrillingstudio #naomiforever #thedreamofthenineties #tinypurseclub A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

“No one can ever be Naomi but we can dream. Thank you for making THIS dream come true. #naomiforever #thedreamofthenineties#tinypurseclub,” Dunham said of the multicolored plaid-patterned mini dress and mini handbag combo that looks nearly identical to the one Campbell wore.

RELATED PHOTOS: Sienna Miller, Cindy Crawford and More Sizzling Celeb Swimwear Pics!

Dunham’s inspiration for the look came from a shoot shot by Arthur Elgort with Christy Turlington in the February 1992 issue of American Vogue, where the models were skipping in unison, holding hands and matching in the colorful plaid pattern. May we all have the passion and dedication to follow our dreams to the perfect vintage find so that we may, too, have our own Naomi Campbell moment.

What do you think about Lena’s new Naomi Campbell-inspired mini dress? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.