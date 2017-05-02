When you publicly hate on the most fashionable event of the year, you’d probably never expect to get another invitation back. But Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer and Gwyneth Paltrow were all invited to attend the 2017 Met Gala and even more shockingly — they all returned!

All three celebrities have vocally slammed the annual “fashion prom” saying it’s “so un-fun,” “feels like punishment” and – as Dunham said – should be renamed to the “Metropolitan Museum of Getting Rejected by Athletes.” And considering it is chaired by the notoriously take-no-prisoners editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour, one might think that would be an end to their Met Gala invites for life (should they even change their mind and want to attend). But interestingly enough, all three made a triumphant return this year.

Paltrow went with a pale pink sequin, one-shoulder Calvin Klein by Appointment dress (paired with $2.5 million Harry Winston diamond earrings) as a nod to her first Met Gala appearance in 1995. Her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman says the dress “doesn’t relate to the theme at all. But it relates to her first Met, which is pretty cool.”

She told USA Today after her last Met Gala in 2013 that she never thought she’d be back. “I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all,” Paltrow said at the time.

Her decision to return seems to be linked to Calvin Klein’s new designer, Raf Simons. According to her stylist, around the time of his first fashion show for the brand in February, Paltrow officially decided to give the Met another go – and the timing was serendipitous, as she also just announced a magazine collaboration with Wintour.

Schumer returned wearing an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline gown by Zac Posen, which came as a total surprise considering her conversation with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show last year. She said the event felt like “punishment” when she attended last year with Alexander Wang. “It’s people doing an impression of having a conversation … I don’t like the farce,” Schumer told Stern. “We’re dressed up like a bunch of f—king a–holes.”

And maybe the most puzzling return of them all is Dunham. When interviewing Schumer for her Lenny newsletter last year, she concurred with Schumer’s assessment of the evening, saying the other guests didn’t make her feel welcomed at all.

“I was sitting next to [football star] Odell Beckham Jr., and it was so amazing because it was like he looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards. He was like, ‘That’s a marshmallow. That’s a child. That’s a dog.’ It wasn’t mean — he just seemed confused,” she said.

She continued writing: “The vibe was very much like, ‘Do I want to f–k it? Is it wearing a … yep, it’s wearing a tuxedo. I’m going to go back to my cell phone.’ It was like we were forced to be together, and he literally was scrolling Instagram rather than have to look at a woman in a bow tie. I was like, ‘This should be called the Metropolitan Museum of Getting Rejected by Athletes.'” (She later apologized.)

