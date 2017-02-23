When Lea Michele Has a Wardrobe Malfunction, She Warns Her Dad First!

Lea Michele is not afraid of a dress with a plunging neckline or a high-slit—even if it means risking a wardrobe malfunction.

“Sometimes [with high slits] you have to pray to the fashion gods and hope for the best—then be ready to call your dad and let him know what may have happened,” the actress and singer, 30, tells PeopleStyle in the newest issue, on newsstands now.

DIVA A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Although, if she does have an unintentional peekaboo moment, it’s an accident. In fact, she works hard to avoid them, testing out her red carpet looks ahead of time with her stylist of two years, Brad Goreski (above left).

“Brad is incredible and we make sure when we are trying on all of our dresses, we are playing music and dancing around,” says the 30-year-old. “I know that if I can get through a fitting dancing to Ariana Grande without a wardrobe malfunction, then I’ll probably be good for the night.”

So, of course, she’s going to flaunt what she’s got! “I love my neck and my chest, and I love accentuating them, which is why I never shy away from a plunging silhouette,” she says. “I know I work well with it. It’s about finding parts of yourself that you think are beautiful and making them shine.”

Michele’s second album, Places, will be released this year.