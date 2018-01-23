Laverne Cox Is 'Breaking Barriers' as Cosmopolitan's First-Ever Openly Transgender Cover Model

Laverne Cox has made history!

The Orange Is New the Black star, 45, graces the February issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa, making her the first-ever openly transgender cover model for the publication.

“I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa,” Cox proudly shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Laverne Cox on the cover of Cosmopolitan South Africa's February issue

Cox became the first openly transgender Emmy nominee for her performance in OITNB in 2014. That same year, she was also named the first transgender person to cover TIME magazine.

For Cosmopolitan, the actress paid homage to one of her idols: model, actress and singer Beverly Johnson.

Laverne Cox Cosmopolitan

“42 years ago this month @iambeverlyjohnson became the first black woman to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. Thanks Ms. Johnson for paving the way for all of the black women who have followed you over the years on Cosmo covers,” Cox wrote along with a behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot.

The star also gave recognition to her fellow trans influencers and role models, including Andreja Pejic and Hari Nef, with a special shout-out.

“Thanks to trans models like @leat @andrejapejic @harinef @valentts @geenarocero @therealtraceyafrica and more who are changing beauty standards and breaking barriers for trans folks on the covers of fashion magazines all over the world,” Cox said.