Laurie Hernandez Passes Along Her Lucky Dancing with the Stars Shoes to Simone Biles

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles joins The Bachelor Nick Viall, Glee actress Heather Morris and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, and last season’s champion (who trumped the competition with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy) Laurie Hernandez couldn’t be more excited for her Rio teammate.

Without a doubt, we know Hernandez will be rooting for Biles (who’s partnered with Sasha Farber for the competition) this season. The 16-year-old gymnast even passed on her lucky silver sequin tennis shoes to wish Biles good luck.

So happy I got to see you today😭❤ good luck!!✨ A post shared by Laurie Hernandez (@lauriehernandez_) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:42am PST

“Love this girl to death,” Biles captioned her Instagram photo. “Thanks for passing your lucky shoes onto me for this season of DWTS.”

The gold medalist joins a community of Olympic gymnasts who have competed on the reality competition show. Besides Hernandez, Biles’ other Final Five teammate Aly Raisman competed on DWTS in 2013 after her first Olympic appearance, Nastia Liukin came in fourth place in 2008 with Derek Hough and Shawn Johnson won the competition with Mark Ballas in 2012.

Season 24 0f Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m ET on ABC.

