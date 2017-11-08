Back in 2014, Lauren Conrad promised us that she’d never, ever cut her hair into a bob again. But three years and a baby later, she has a brand new outlook on life — and a brand new, bob-length haircut to match.
Conrad teased the dramatic change on Instagram last week, showing her go-to hairstylist Kristin Ess chopping off her long blonde strands, which were pulled into a low ponytail. But instead of showing off her new style, she kept us in suspense — holding off on posting a photo of the finished look until now, when she finally revealed her chop in the photo above.
“Yeah, I just cut it off,” Conrad told PeopleStyle of her new, choppy A-line bob. “Honestly, it’s more of a time saver. I have to blow dry my hair while my son is napping and it doesn’t always last that long so less hair is less time. I don’t have time for a lot of hair.“
Ess shared a photo of the look as well, writing, “Ohhhhh. Now I see what portrait mode is good for. 👸🏼✂️ Last week we traveled 3 years back in time and returned to the chop that kicked off my bob & lob obsession on my original kween. #ClearTheShoulders.”
And she’s already playing around with fun accessories and half-up styles, a look Ess shared as well.
