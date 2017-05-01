Lauren Conrad Would Be Thrilled to See This Festival Trend Die

If you were inspired by these creative (albeit sometimes wacky) outfits celebrities wore to Coachella, then we have the perfect shopping destination to fulfill your wildest wardrobe dreams. Lauren Conrad is expanding her chic-meets-boho clothing line at Kohl’s with her very own festival-focused lineup appropriately called, LC Lauren Conrad Festival Collection. (And trust us, even if you don’t have a music festival on your calendar, you’re going to want to book a ticket to one now!)

Conrad incorporated her own flirty, feminine, boho aesthetic into the new line, which includes everything from maxi dresses, to off-the-shoulder tops and cutoffs, that all range from $36 to $78. (Yes, that’s the perfect price range for clothing you’ll be destroying in the desert.)

As all LC fans know by now, she’s expecting her first child, so instead of being the campaign model herself as usual, she got by with a little help from her fans. Kayla Watters, a Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards member and LC fan, stepped in to model the festival collection for the lookbook (and nailed it).

To completely get you into that festival feeling for today’s shopping spree, we asked Conrad a series of rapid-fire questions about all things festival style. What did she wear to her first concert? What trend is officially over? Read on for the ultimate style guide of summer.

— My first concert ever was Jimmy Buffet (but it was because my parents couldn’t get a babysitter. The first concert I chose to go to was Spice Girls) and I wore a baby doll tee with ‘See no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil’ happy faces on it and bell bottoms.

— The first festival I went to was Coachella and I wore a lot of outfits consisting of flower fabrics and colorful prints.

— My biggest festival outfit regret is when I assumed the weather would be perfect and had to wear my travel clothes and Hunter boots when it rained.

As for festival essentials, she suggests loading up on plenty of comfortable shoes, hold the flower crowns.

— The minimum amount of jean shorts you need to pack for a festival is 1.

— The biggest mistake I see people making when they pack for a music festival is not packing comfortable footwear.

— The festival trend I’m ready to see die is giant flower crowns.

— Marry, boff, kill: flower crowns, unicorn makeup, rainbow hair extensions. Can we just kill all three and call it a day?

— The ONLY way to get festival dirt out of your ankles is to wear taller boots.

— The perfect pair of festival sandals looks like you can dance in them all day and night. That means not wedges or ankle ties.

— You should be prepared to destroy all pairs of shoes at a good festival.

— Three beauty products you would be insane not to pack are sunblock, lip moisturizer and a good scrub to use at the end of each day. (These aren’t the more glamorous choices, but I’m a realist.)

What are you buying first?