Lauren Conrad just launched a summer beach collection as the newest addition to her popular LC Lauren Conrad line at Kohl’s and we’re warning you now: you’ll want every. single. suit. On Wednesday, the glowing mom-to-be announced the launch on Instagram posing in one of the collection’s flowy floral cover-ups and looking absolutely adorable.

The vibe of the new swim line is true to Conrad’s known feminine aesthetic, with lots of pinks, florals and ruffles combined with tropical palm prints and boho tassels. We especially love the retro-inspired high-waisted bikini bottoms and the halter neck one-piece with romantic lace detail. Scroll down to see our top picks and then shop them before your next tropical vacation.

Buy It! High Neck Bikini Top, $24.99 (orig. $34) and High Waist Brief Bottoms, $24.99 (orig. $34); kohls.com

Buy It! Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit, $50.99 (orig. $68); kohls.com

Buy It! Twist Bandeau Bikini Top, $24.99 (orig. $34) and Ruched Bikini Bottoms, $24.99 (orig. $34); kohls.com

Buy It! Lace One Piece, $50.99 (orig. $68); kohls.com

