Lauren Conrad Launches a Pretty, Size-Inclusive New Fall Runway Collection for Kohl's

Lauren Conrad’s newest LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl’s Runway collection stays true to her aesthetic of all things pretty, romantic and glamorous but this season she’s changed things up in a major way.

Conrad has teamed up with blogger Loey Lane, who is featured in the newest campaign, for a size-inclusive fall collection that now offers up plus-size pieces! The line focuses on looks for a girls’ night out and includes crushed velvet tops and skirts, faux fur jackets, metallics and lots of feminine florals. With sizes now ranging from 0 to 3X, women of all shapes and sizes can feel confident and look fabulous when they get dressed up to go out with their friends.

“It was just waiting until we had the opportunity [to expand the size range], ” the new mom told PeopleStyle at a party for the launch. “I was really excited to do it with this collection because I wanted to do it in a big way, and not just sort of introduce it with any collection. I thought that it would be fun to do it in a way where we can celebrate.”

Of course, wearability was top-of-mind for the designer, who says she’s never going to sacrifice a flattering fit for a trendy look. “I want the pieces to be things that people can feel good in and feel confident in, and I think sometimes there’s a trend that just isn’t flattering on most people,” she explains. “It’s very trendy, but just hard to wear. I want clothes that are accessible and easy to introduce in your wardrobe.” And with prices ranging between $12 and $154, we’d say it’s extra easy to incorporate them into your closet.

–Reporting by Mariah Haas