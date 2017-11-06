Lauren Conrad’s line for Kohl’s just got bigger!

The star has consistently been expanding her collection since its launch in 2009, introducing everything from maternity clothing to swimwear. Now, just in time for the holiday season, the hostess and designer extraordinaire is taking on holiday entertaining by releasing a new line of ornaments, gifts, home items and more for her Kohl’s line.

“I wanted everything to feel charming and sweet,” Conrad told PEOPLE during an interview last week. Here, Conrad takes us through some of her fail-safe gifting ideas for the holiday season.

WHIMSICAL ORNAMENTS

Conrad is a big fan of these seasonal collectibles! “I actually have a giant collection of them that takes over half of our garage and my husband [William Tell] hates it,” says Conrad. “I love to collect vintage ornaments. I usually find most of them at flea markets or I hunt for them sometimes online. I wanted to create a big variety of them so you could put together a big, eclectic Christmas tree. My favorites are the little felted characters with feathers on them and they have crowns and glitter. We did a swan, a unicorn, a lion and more and I just think they’re the cutest things ever.”

Extra Holiday Gifting Tip: “I actually like topping gifts with ornaments,” says Conrad. “I think it’s fun, like a bonus gift. I tie it in the bow. People take so much thought into their gift-wrapping these days, so they’ll work out perfectly.”

Buy It: Ornaments, $9.99 to $11.99; kohls.com

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad Takes Her Son to His First Pumpkin Patch

EASY HOSTESS GIFTS

Conrad says the ultimate hostess gift depends on the person, but you can’t go wrong with something for their home. “Coasters or wine charms or a wine opener, something like that is always nice because it’s sweet and thoughtful and goes along with the hostessing theme,” she says.

Buy It: Wine charms, bottle opener, bottle stoppers, coaster sets, $16 to $36; kohls.com

FOR THE PERSON WHO HAS EVERYTHING/WANTS NOTHING

Conrad knows this can be tricky. “I think you get them something they’re not going to buy themselves, whether it’s bath salts or we do these really cute slipper sets,” she suggests. “We did these little slipper sets that come with slippers and a little eye mask, and they’re really cute. I actually never bought myself slippers until a few months ago when I was going into the hospital to have my son [Liam]. And on the list, it was like bring slippers. And I haven’t bought slippers in years. And I’ve been wearing them ever since — because slippers are awesome, I forgot!”

Buy It: Slippers With a Sleep Mask Set, $32; kohls.com

And while her lineup will satisfy a lot of people on her holiday gift list, she still has two important people to shop for: Her husband and her son. When it comes to William, she says, “the things he wants usually are expensive. It’s usually a watch or a guitar, so I always really struggle. And he’s so good at getting me gifts. He sets a high bar!”

Meanwhile, when it comes to son Liam, 5 months, she’s just excited for him to have his first Christmas experience. “I was thinking about that. Like how many gifts do we get him? He can’t even open them yet! I’m sure he’ll get a ton of clothes because tiny clothes are so fun to buy. And his grandparents spoil him. But honestly for him, it’s about the experience. We’re excited for him to have his first little holiday.”

Right now, Conrad is planning to stay local and spend time with family over the holidays — and, yes, even wear matching pajamas on Christmas morning. “My mother-in-law gets us all matching pajamas for Christmas morning,” she says. “She’s so sweet. She drops them off ahead of time. So we all wear matching pajamas on Christmas!”

Tell us: What would you scoop up from Lauren’s new gift line? Let us know in the comments!