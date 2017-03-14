Lauren Conrad's Job Interview Staple Is One You Already Have (or Already Need)

When it comes to looking towards someone for Pinterest-perfect parties, decorating, jewelry and fashion advice, there’s no star better to turn to than Lauren Conrad. The former The Hills star even just launched her most recent capsule collection at Kohl’s for her LC Lauren Conrad line (called Dress Up Shop), and is adding handbags and jewelry into the mix, to make stealing her style easier than ever.

But if she ever needs to find a backup career, the star is fully prepared for job interviews.

Back when the 31-year-old future mom was just a young high school teen on Laguna Beach, the star says she (yes!) actually went on real live job interviews that (no!) were not actually aired on the MTV show. And since we sadly didn’t get to see her go-to interview outfits, the star revealed the essential item she always made sure to wear.

“I always wanted to look very ‘professional,’ and for some reason, in my mind that meant wearing flats,” Conrad told Refinery29. “So my interview outfits always included flats: I went to BCBG and bought a nude pair of flats. I wore them with different outfits, all of which weren’t amazing. Nude flats with a peep-toe just read ‘professional career woman’ to me, for some reason. I was still very young, so I did anything I could to feel and look more mature.”

Think that’s sage advice? Or just want a pair of nude flats in your life and this is your excuse? Here are three cute pairs to shop now!

